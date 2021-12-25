UrduPoint.com

Brazil Reports 164 More Deaths, 4,164 New Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 01:37 PM

Brazil reports 164 more deaths, 4,164 new cases of COVID-19

Brazil on Friday said it registered 164 more deaths and 4,164 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the previous 24 hours

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Brazil on Friday said it registered 164 more deaths and 4,164 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the previous 24 hours.

The latest figures raised the nationwide death toll to 618,392, while the caseload reached 22,230,737, according to data from health authorities.

Following a cyber attack on the Health Ministry website two weeks ago, pandemic statistics are being released by the National Council of Health Secretaries representing Brazil's state health secretaries, though their numbers are somewhat incomplete.

On Friday, data was missing from the states of Bahia (northeast), Tocantins (north) and Mato Grosso (west) because the ministry's real-time platforms were not operating.

Brazil has fully vaccinated 142.3 million people, or 67.9 percent of the population, according to data released by a media consortium tracking the figures.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

