Brazil Reports 1,803 More Deaths From COVID-19

Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:19 PM

Brazil reports 1,803 more deaths from COVID-19

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Brazil registered 1,803 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 353,137, the country's ministry of health reported on Sunday.

The ministry also said that another 37,017 cases of COVID-19 were reported at the same period of time, bringing the total number of cases to 13,482,023.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in Brazil, has also been the most affected by the pandemic, with 2,643,534 cases and 82,917 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 679,654 cases and 39,423 deaths.

Brazil has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, and many states in the country have reported an overloading of their healthcare systems.

The nation currently has a mortality rate of 168 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, as well as 6,416 cases per 100,000 people, according to the health ministry.

The South American country reported that more than 30 million people had been vaccinated as of Saturday, with over 23 million having received the first dose and 6.9 million having received both doses.

