UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports 2,378 More COVID-19 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:48 PM

Brazil reports 2,378 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 2,378 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 476,792, the health ministry said on Tuesday

SAO PAULO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) --:Brazil registered 2,378 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 476,792, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 52,911 new infections were detected, raising the national caseload to 17,037,129, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, behind the U.S. and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.

More than 72.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 23 million people have received two jabs.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States From Million

Recent Stories

Argentina's COVID-19 cases top 4 mln

3 minutes ago

European Parliament Approves Coronavirus Certifica ..

3 minutes ago

New air cargo route links Milan, Haikou

3 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 29 mln

3 minutes ago

Healthy lifestyle imperative for reducing high ris ..

6 minutes ago

Fiji gets new COVID-19 test equipment, record dail ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.