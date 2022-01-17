UrduPoint.com

Brazil Reports 24,934 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 01:19 PM

Brazil reports 24,934 new daily COVID-19 cases

Brazil registered 24,934 COVID-19 cases and 74 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 23,000,657 and the national death toll to 621,045, health authorities reported Sunday

SAO PAULO, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Brazil registered 24,934 COVID-19 cases and 74 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 23,000,657 and the national death toll to 621,045, health authorities reported Sunday.

In the last seven days, the moving average for deaths was 152, while the average daily number of infections jumped to 68,107, according to health authorities.

As of Saturday, a total of 145.6 million people in Brazil had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to official data.

Related Topics

Brazil Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Rashid Naz passes away

Veteran actor Rashid Naz passes away

16 minutes ago
 Japanese club plans crowdfunded Iniesta statue

Japanese club plans crowdfunded Iniesta statue

4 minutes ago
 Gomal Zam Irrigation Project to provide a year-rou ..

Gomal Zam Irrigation Project to provide a year-round supply of irrigation water

4 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 10.32 mln: Africa ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 10.32 mln: Africa CDC

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 29,455 cusecs water

IRSA releases 29,455 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 China's GDP expands 8.1 pct in 2021

China's GDP expands 8.1 pct in 2021

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.