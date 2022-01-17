Brazil reports 24,934 new daily COVID-19 cases

Brazil registered 24,934 COVID-19 cases and 74 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 23,000,657 and the national death toll to 621,045, health authorities reported Sunday

SAO PAULO, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Brazil registered 24,934 COVID-19 cases and 74 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 23,000,657 and the national death toll to 621,045, health authorities reported Sunday.

In the last seven days, the moving average for deaths was 152, while the average daily number of infections jumped to 68,107, according to health authorities.

As of Saturday, a total of 145.6 million people in Brazil had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to official data.