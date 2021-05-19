UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 2,513 More COVID-19 Deaths

Wed 19th May 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Brazil on Tuesday reported 2,513 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 439,050, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said that 75,445 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 15,732,836.

According to the ministry, Brazil now has a death rate of 208.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Brazil has vaccinated 58.6 million people with 19.4 million having received two jabs.

