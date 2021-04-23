UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 3,472 Coronavirus Deaths

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:25 PM

Brazil registered 3,472 coronavirus deaths and more than 79,700 cases in the past 24 hours, authorities said Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - APRIL 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Brazil registered 3,472 coronavirus deaths and more than 79,700 cases in the past 24 hours, authorities said Wednesday.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 381,475.

The Health Ministry confirmed 79,719 new infections, taking the overall count to more than 14.12 million.

More than 12.

64 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the virus has claimed more than 3.05 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Nearly 143.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now more than 82 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

