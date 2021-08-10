Brazil reports 411 more COVID-19 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Brazil has registered 411 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 563,562, the health ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 20,177,757 after 12,085 new cases were detected.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.

So far, more than 152.6 million people in Brazil had received at least one dose of vaccine, with over 45.5 million people fully vaccinated.