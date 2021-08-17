UrduPoint.com

Brazil Reports 434 More COVID-19 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:40 PM

Brazil reports 434 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 434 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 569,492, the health ministry said on Tuesday

SAO PAULO, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Brazil registered 434 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 569,492, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that the total caseload rose to 20,378,570 after 14,471 new cases were detected.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States

Recent Stories

Afghanistan issue: Pakistan to remain closely enga ..

Afghanistan issue: Pakistan to remain closely engaged with int’l partners

9 minutes ago
 Two robbers held after encounter

Two robbers held after encounter

8 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 18,163 new COVID-19 cases, tally ne ..

Turkey reports 18,163 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 6.1 mln

8 minutes ago
 Tazia genre: a holy replica of 'victory over evil' ..

Tazia genre: a holy replica of 'victory over evil'

11 minutes ago
 Thailand reports daily record of 239 COVID-19 deat ..

Thailand reports daily record of 239 COVID-19 deaths

11 minutes ago
 Oil prices drop amid demand concerns

Oil prices drop amid demand concerns

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.