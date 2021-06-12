UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports 85,149 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,216 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Brazil reports 85,149 new COVID-19 cases, 2,216 deaths

Brazil reported 2,216 more deaths from COVID-19 and 85,149 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil reported 2,216 more deaths from COVID-19 and 85,149 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The nationwide death toll thus stood at 484,235 while the national count of COVID-19 cases mounted to 17,296,118, said the ministry.

Most of the country is seeing more than 80 percent occupancy of hospital intensive care units (ICU) by patients with COVID-19, according to a newsletter published by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, Brazil's state-run medical research facility.

Some states, including Mato Grosso do Sul and Parana, have over 95 percent occupancy of ICUs, overwhelming their healthcare systems.

Brazil's current average of daily COVID-19 deaths stands at 1,913, according to a daily report from the national council of health secretariats.

Some 23.5 million people, or 11.11 percent of the population, have received both vaccine shots, while 52.7 million, or 24.9 percent, have received the first shot.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, behind the United States and India

Related Topics

World Parana Mato Grosso Brazil United States From Million

Recent Stories

Tadweer to set up new fallen stock treatment facil ..

11 minutes ago

Ghana to plant about 5 mln trees to combat defores ..

5 minutes ago

No new tax on use of telecom, internet : Tarin

5 minutes ago

Classic movie show to tour China for CPC centenary ..

5 minutes ago

US asks UAE to remove Huawei from telecommunicatio ..

40 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Putin on Russia ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.