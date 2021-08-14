UrduPoint.com

Brazil Reports 966 More COVID-19 Deaths

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:46 PM

SAO PAULO, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Brazil has registered 966 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 567,862, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said that the total caseload rose to 20,319,000 after 33,933 new cases were detected.

The ministry also reported 19,173,917 people recovered from the disease.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

