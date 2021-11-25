UrduPoint.com

Brazil Sees 12,930 New COVID-19 Cases, 273 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:18 PM

Brazil sees 12,930 new COVID-19 cases, 273 more deaths

Brazil on Wednesday reported 12,930 new cases and 273 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 22,043,112 and 613,339 respectively, said the country's Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Brazil on Wednesday reported 12,930 new cases and 273 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 22,043,112 and 613,339 respectively, said the country's Health Ministry.

The last seven days saw a daily average of 9,350 new cases and 213 more deaths, according to the ministry's daily pandemic report.

For every 100,000 inhabitants in Brazil, there were 10,489 infections and 291.9 deaths, said the ministry.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, is hardest hit with 4,433,915 cases and 153,639 deaths, followed by neighboring Rio de Janeiro, with 1,339,819 cases and 68,919 deaths.

As of Tuesday, 158.2 million people in Brazil had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 130.4 million had been fully vaccinated.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, following the United States and India, figures from the Johns Hopkins University showed.

Related Topics

India World Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil United States From Million

Recent Stories

PCB invites 21 U19 probables for training camp

PCB invites 21 U19 probables for training camp

42 seconds ago
 Schedule for Australian "Summer of Tennis" announc ..

Schedule for Australian "Summer of Tennis" announced

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 booster critical to ensure freedom in tra ..

COVID-19 booster critical to ensure freedom in travelling: Australian expert

2 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,544,882

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,544,882

2 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

6 minutes ago
 French Interior Minister Criticizes UK Policy Amid ..

French Interior Minister Criticizes UK Policy Amid Migrant Boat Tragedy in Engli ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.