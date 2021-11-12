Brazil sees 188 daily COVID-19 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Brazil on Thursday registered 188 deaths from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 610,224, the ministry of health said.

In the last 24 hours, tests detected 15,300 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total caseload to 21,924,598.

The figures released Thursday do not include data from the states of Ceara and Goias, according to the ministry.

In the past seven days, the country has registered an average of 222 deaths and 10,780 new cases a day.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, surpassed only by the United States.