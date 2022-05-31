UrduPoint.com

Brazil Sees 63 COVID-19 Deaths A Day, National Death Toll Hits 666,516

Published May 31, 2022

Brazil registered 63 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's pandemic death toll to 666,516, the Health Ministry said Monday

In the same 24 hours, the country confirmed 24,082 new COVID-19 cases, which raised the total number of cases to 30,977,661.

The data did not include those in the northeast state of Piaui.

Brazil reported the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, only after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.

The current mortality rate of the virus in Brazil is 317.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the incidence rate has risen to 14,741 per 100,000 people.

