Brazil sees record 115,228 daily COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Brazil on Thursday reported a record daily high of 115,228 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 18,169,881, the Ministry of Health said.

Some 2,392 more people died from the disease in the same period, raising the national death toll to 507,109.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state, remains as the country's hardest-hit region, where lockdown restrictions are extended until July 15 due to continuous increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Several states, including Sao Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Santa Catarina and Parana, have seen their healthcare systems overwhelmed.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, behind the United States and India.