Brazil Vaccinates 90 Pct Of Target Population With First Dose Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:19 PM

Brazil has vaccinated 90 percent of its target population of 177 million people with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said Friday

In total, 159.3 million Brazilians started vaccination and 79.03 percent have been fully vaccinated with two doses or a single-dose vaccine.

As the campaign progresses, the pandemic in Brazil appears to be waning, with a 92.57 percent drop in the daily average number of COVID-19 deaths since the peak of the pandemic on April 19, according to the ministry.

So far, more than 372.5 million vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been distributed to states and the Federal District out of more than 550 million doses purchased for 2021.

