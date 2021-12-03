Brazil vaccinates 90 pct of target population with first dose against COVID-19

Brazil has vaccinated 90 percent of its target population of 177 million people with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said Friday

BRASILIA, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Brazil has vaccinated 90 percent of its target population of 177 million people with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

In total, 159.3 million Brazilians started vaccination and 79.03 percent have been fully vaccinated with two doses or a single-dose vaccine.

As the campaign progresses, the pandemic in Brazil appears to be waning, with a 92.57 percent drop in the daily average number of COVID-19 deaths since the peak of the pandemic on April 19, according to the ministry.

So far, more than 372.5 million vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been distributed to states and the Federal District out of more than 550 million doses purchased for 2021.