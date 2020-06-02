UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Virus Deaths Near 30,000 Top 10,000 In Mexico

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:19 PM

Brazil's virus deaths near 30,000 top 10,000 in Mexico

As the novel corona-virus continues to ravage Latin America, the death toll in Brazil moved close to 30,000 and passed 10,000 in Mexico on Tuesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :As the novel corona-virus continues to ravage Latin America, the death toll in Brazil moved close to 30,000 and passed 10,000 in Mexico on Tuesday.

In Brazil, 623 more fatalities over the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 29,937, according to the Health Ministry.

The total case count in the world's second worst-hit country reached 526,447, as 12,247 more people tested positive for COVID-19. Over in Mexico, 237 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,167.

A total of 2,771 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 93,435, the Health Ministry said.

Latin America is now one of the hardest-hit regions in the pandemic, which has claimed more than 375,500 lives around the world.

Over 6.27 million cases have been confirmed in 188 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last year, with nearly 2.7 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World China Brazil Mexico Million

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel gets serious injuries after s ..

16 minutes ago

New York under curfew as looters hit luxury stores ..

7 minutes ago

Coach Rohr vows to make Nigeria champions of Afric ..

2 minutes ago

Mohsin Mushtaq appointed as official spokesperson

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus deaths in Russia surpass 5,000

2 minutes ago

PTA educating public on preventive measures agains ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.