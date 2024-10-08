Breast cancer awareness campaign formally launched in KTH

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has officially launched its awareness campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote early diagnosis and treatment of the disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has officially launched its awareness campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote early diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Prof. Dr.

Maah Munir, Chairperson of the Surgery Department has emphasized the importance of early detection, stating: “Breast cancer remains one of the most deadly diseases affecting women worldwide, but with timely diagnosis and treatment, it can be cured. Women of age above 40 should regularly undergo screenings.”

As part of the awareness initiative, the surgery department was offering a free Breast Care Camp from Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM throughout the month.

The hospital administration has urged public to take full advantage of this free medical camp and timely address their health concerns.