Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hospital

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) An awareness seminar was organized in connection with Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s “Breast Cancer awareness campaign-2024” here at Dera Ismail Khan Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy (DINAR) on Tuesday.

The seminar, headed by Dinar hospital Director Dr. Nabeela Javed, was organized to create awareness about breast cancer among the the people. Medical professionals and students in large number participated in it.

Addressing the event, Dr. Nabeela Javed expressed her serious concerns about the increasing cases of cancer especially breast cancer. She underlined the need of creating awareness about the diseases among masses and termed this seminar as a significant step in this regard. She was of the view that preventive measures were more important than treatment of any disease.

Dr. Nabeela asked the medical professionals to guide not only the female patients but also men so they could help their women in protecting them from this deadly disease.

Additionally, she highlighted the crucial role of educators, especially the female teachers being well-informed about breast cancer as they could guide female students effectively.

The participants acknowledged the management of DINAR Hospital and expressed the hope that they would continue to organize such programs to provide opportunities to the community to learn about breast cancer.

Dr. Nabeela shed light on breast cancer, its causes, treatment, and preventive measures, besides, she also mentioned the hospital's achievements in breast cancer treatment so far.

Later, a symbolic walk was also held wherein the participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans breast cancer prevention.

