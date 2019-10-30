UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar Held At Government College University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Breast cancer awareness seminar held at Government College University

Actress Maya Ali visited Government College University (GCU) and called upon girls to adopt healthy lifestyle to avoid the risk of breast cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Actress Maya Ali visited Government College University (GCU) and called upon girls to adopt healthy lifestyle to avoid the risk of breast cancer.

Addressing a gathering the students at the breast cancer awareness seminar organised by the GCU Quality Enhancement Cell in collaboration with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Maya Ali encouraged girls to talk to their parents about their health issues and immediately consult doctors.

GCU Quality Enhancement Cell Director Ms Iram Sohail and Dr Afifa Ashraf from SKMCH also addressed the seminar.

Related Topics

Maya Ali GCU Breast Cancer Cancer From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah hammers 205, all three Quaid-e Azam Troph ..

4 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa avoid follow-on against Balochi ..

7 minutes ago

Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) and WWF-Pakis ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan's Women Cricket Team wins T20 series

14 minutes ago

Traders call off nationwide strike after agreement ..

18 minutes ago

Sami, Sohaib centuries lead Southern Punjab's figh ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.