Breast cancer awareness seminar held at Government College University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Actress Maya Ali visited Government College University ( GCU ) and called upon girls to adopt healthy lifestyle to avoid the risk of breast cancer

Addressing a gathering the students at the breast cancer awareness seminar organised by the GCU Quality Enhancement Cell in collaboration with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Maya Ali encouraged girls to talk to their parents about their health issues and immediately consult doctors.

GCU Quality Enhancement Cell Director Ms Iram Sohail and Dr Afifa Ashraf from SKMCH also addressed the seminar.