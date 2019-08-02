UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breast-feeding Necessary For Healthy Life Of Mother, Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:12 PM

Breast-feeding necessary for healthy life of mother, children

The health department was celebrating breast-feeding week to highlight its importance and to create awareness among the masses for better health of mother and child

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The health department was celebrating breast-feeding week to highlight its importance and to create awareness among the masses for better health of mother and child.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Suleman Zahid said mother feeding was first nutrition for a child and all mothers should feed their children for a period of two years.

He said that breastfeeding had complete nutritional ingredients which were also declared necessary for the child.

He said that awareness would be created among the masses during the week regarding breast-feeding.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Infinix inaugurates first official store in Karach ..

6 minutes ago

Governemt alleges charges of corruption on another ..

23 seconds ago

Multan Electric Supply Company to hold nine open c ..

26 seconds ago

KP Civil Servants (Amend) Bill 2019 published as A ..

28 seconds ago

S.Africa parliament, ruling party slam cop attacks ..

7 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan invites proposals ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.