Breast-feeding necessary for healthy life of mother, children

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The health department was celebrating breast-feeding week to highlight its importance and to create awareness among the masses for better health of mother and child.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Suleman Zahid said mother feeding was first nutrition for a child and all mothers should feed their children for a period of two years.

He said that breastfeeding had complete nutritional ingredients which were also declared necessary for the child.

He said that awareness would be created among the masses during the week regarding breast-feeding.