Bright future of doctors depends on latest research: PGMI principal

(@imziishan)

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Tuesday said that bright future of doctors was depended on medical education and the latest research

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Tuesday said that bright future of doctors was depended on medical education and the latest research.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of awarding certificates to the 5th batch doctors of Orthopedic Mini Fellowship Program (OMFP) at LGH which was organized under the Medical Education Programme of the PGMI in which more than 100 doctors from different countries, including Egypt, participated.

On this occasion, Prof Muhammad Hanif informed the participants that the doctors were introduced to the modern treatment during the course so that they could better served the patients.

The program also provides doctors with practical training in spinal surgery, Arthroscopy, joint replacement, trauma management and other ailments.

Prof Al-freed said the PGMI Lahore had a unique position in which many new aspects related to this medical sector had been introduced in this fellowship, adding that apart from other achievements, the PGMI had also been honored to launch this Mini Fellowship as well which was being used by Pakistani doctors as well as medical experts from other friendly countries.

He vowed to further enhance the professionalism of Pakistani doctors and said that all available resources were being utilized in the PGMI and a policy had been formulated for the future which would raise the standard of medical education and research and physicians would be educated locally instead of abroad.

He added that these steps taken by the PGMI would not only equip doctors with the latest techniques but would also save money and time.