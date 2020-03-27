British PM Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he said on Twitter.
"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus."