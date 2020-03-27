UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British PM Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

British PM Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he said on Twitter.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Lead Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fruit exporters hails PM for announcing needed rel ..

4 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

30 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

35 minutes ago

Coronavirus test kits pour off South Korean produc ..

9 minutes ago

Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse ..

9 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.