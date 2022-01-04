Britons warned of hospital crisis over Omicron surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Britain on Tuesday faced warnings of an impending hospital crisis due to staff shortages caused by a wave of Omicron infections, as the country returned to work after Christmas.

Daily case numbers chalked up multiple records in the run-up to New Year, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson promising action to plug staffing gaps in the worst-hit areas.

Hospital admissions have not hit anything like the peaks of previous waves of the pandemic and the number of people requiring ventilation has remained flat so far.

But the state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is regularly under strain during the winter months from seasonal respiratory infections, is struggling with staff forced to stay at home after testing positive.

Transport networks also battled absences, leaving commuters facing long waits on their return to work, while other public services such as household bin collections were hampered.

Minister for vaccines and public health Maggie Throup told Sky News it was unclear how many Britons were currently in self-isolation after the Christmas surge in the highly transmissible virus mutation.

"But what is good news, it doesn't seem to be resulting in severe diseases as some of the other variants did," she told Sky News.

Around 50,000 NHS staff were absent from work last week because they were ill or self-isolating, The Sunday Times has reported.

At least six hospital trusts have declared critical incidents, which mean crucial services may be under threat.