UrduPoint.com

Brunei Logs Record High Of 4,731 Weekly COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Brunei logs record high of 4,731 weekly COVID-19 cases

Brunei reported 4,731 new COVID-19 cases from Feb.7 to Feb. 13, a record weekly rise, after finishing the week with 936 cases on Sunday and bringing the national tally to 22,515

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Brunei reported 4,731 new COVID-19 cases from Feb.7 to Feb. 13, a record weekly rise, after finishing the week with 936 cases on Sunday and bringing the national tally to 22,515.

As a country of about 420,000 population, Brunei's weekly rise of new cases is more than threefold from the previous week with 1,371 cases, which is also much higher than the last record high of 1,880 cases for the week from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the newly recorded cases on Sunday included 919 local infections and 17 import cases.

Related Topics

Import Brunei Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

2 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vah ..

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vahidi arrives in Islamabad

26 minutes ago
 Russia adds 197,949 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 197,949 daily COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 26,379 new COVID-19 cases, over 2. ..

Vietnam reports 26,379 new COVID-19 cases, over 2.5 mln in total

7 minutes ago
 Fawad condoles over demise of Justice (r) Haji Akr ..

Fawad condoles over demise of Justice (r) Haji Akram

8 minutes ago
 S.Korea refreshes record high of 56,431 daily COVI ..

S.Korea refreshes record high of 56,431 daily COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>