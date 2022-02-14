Brunei logs record high of 4,731 weekly COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Brunei reported 4,731 new COVID-19 cases from Feb.7 to Feb. 13, a record weekly rise, after finishing the week with 936 cases on Sunday and bringing the national tally to 22,515.

As a country of about 420,000 population, Brunei's weekly rise of new cases is more than threefold from the previous week with 1,371 cases, which is also much higher than the last record high of 1,880 cases for the week from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the newly recorded cases on Sunday included 919 local infections and 17 import cases.