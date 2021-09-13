UrduPoint.com

Brunei Receives Second Batch Of Sinopharm Vaccine Donation From China

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:32 PM

A total of 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine contributed by the Chinese government to Brunei arrived at Brunei International Airport on Sunday midnight

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:A total of 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine contributed by the Chinese government to Brunei arrived at Brunei International Airport on Sunday midnight.

A handover ceremony was held at the airport, attended by Haji Erywan, Brunei's second minister of foreign affairs on behalf of the Brunei government and Yu Hong, Chinese ambassador to Brunei, representing the Chinese government.

Also in attendance were senior government officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the Ministry of Health of Brunei and representatives from the Chinese embassy in the country.

"Since last year, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Brunei have worked hand in hand, speaking volumes about the Kampong spirit of sharing weal and woe," Yu Hong said at the airport.

