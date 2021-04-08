Brunei reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 216 cases in total

UrduPoint.com
Brunei reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 216

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Brunei reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 216.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, Case 216 is a 41-year-old man who arrived in the country from Indonesia's capital Jakarta via Singapore on March 26.

Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed no close contact for this case, who was quarantined upon arrival.

This new case is being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center with 10 other active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

With the detection of this case, a total of 75 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 337 days without local COVID-19 cases.

