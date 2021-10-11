UrduPoint.com

Brunei Reports 187 New COVID-19 Cases, 9,167 In Total

Brunei reported 187 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 9,167

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Brunei reported 187 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 9,167.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the new cases are local infections. While the source of infection of 92 local cases is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, five new clusters have been detected and three clusters have been closed following no new detected cases in the clusters for 28 days, which brings the total number of active clusters to 162.

There are currently 2,223 active cases being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center. A total of 6,880 recovered patients and 64 deaths have been reported so far in the country.

