Brunei Reports 271 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:57 PM

Brunei reported 271 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 12,384

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Brunei reported 271 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 12,384.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the newly recorded cases were local infections.

While the source of 93 local infections was still under investigation, 11 new clusters have been detected and six clusters closed with no new cases for 28 days, bringing the total number of active clusters to 171.

There are a total of 9,827 recoveries and 2,475 active cases being treated and monitored in Brunei. Eighty-two COVID-19 patients have died so far in the country.

