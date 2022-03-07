Brunei reports 4,005 new COVID-19 cases, total close to 90,000

(@FahadShabbir)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:Brunei reported 4,005 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 88,849.

As a country of 420,000 people, Brunei saw its daily cases hitting 4,885 on Thursday, another record high, after exceeding the 4,000 mark last Monday.

All the newly recorded cases were local infections, the country's health ministry said.

As of March 5, 56.5 percent of Brunei's population have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while more than 94 percent of Brunei's population have received one dose and two doses, respectively.