Brunei reports 447 new COVID-19 cases

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Brunei reported 447 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 136,821.

As a country of 420,000 people, Brunei has recorded less than 1,000 new cases for 13 straight days since March 24 after the daily increase during the third wave of the pandemic reached its peak on March 3 with 4,885 cases.

The health ministry said that because all vaccination centers were closed for two days in conjunction with the beginning of Ramadan last Sunday, no vaccination coverage will be reported until on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and China's Sinopharm are administered in Brunei.

Currently, 3,113 patients are being treated and monitored in Brunei, where 133,494 recoveries from COVID-19 have been reported.