UrduPoint.com

Brunei Reports 447 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 01:49 PM

Brunei reports 447 new COVID-19 cases

Brunei reported 447 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 136,821

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Brunei reported 447 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 136,821.

As a country of 420,000 people, Brunei has recorded less than 1,000 new cases for 13 straight days since March 24 after the daily increase during the third wave of the pandemic reached its peak on March 3 with 4,885 cases.

The health ministry said that because all vaccination centers were closed for two days in conjunction with the beginning of Ramadan last Sunday, no vaccination coverage will be reported until on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and China's Sinopharm are administered in Brunei.

Currently, 3,113 patients are being treated and monitored in Brunei, where 133,494 recoveries from COVID-19 have been reported.

Related Topics

China Brunei March Sunday All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya ..

Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 ROCOR Sent Over $80,000 to Ukraine's Church, Refug ..

ROCOR Sent Over $80,000 to Ukraine's Church, Refugees Within Two Weeks - Metropo ..

55 seconds ago
 Global VR headset shipments to exceed 15 mln units ..

Global VR headset shipments to exceed 15 mln units: report

57 seconds ago
 Vietnam logs 48,717 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam logs 48,717 new COVID-19 cases

1 second ago
 Patriarch Kirill-Pope Meeting May Not Solve Ukrain ..

Patriarch Kirill-Pope Meeting May Not Solve Ukraine Crisis But Will Show Good Wi ..

4 minutes ago
 Ban on Canonical Orthodox Church in Ukraine Will C ..

Ban on Canonical Orthodox Church in Ukraine Will Cause New Great Persecution - R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.