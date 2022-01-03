UrduPoint.com

Brunei Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 15,499

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 04:14 PM

Brunei reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, total at 15,499

Brunei reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 15,499

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) --:Brunei reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 15,499.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the newly recorded cases included six local infections and two imported cases.

As of Saturday, 94.

5 percent of Brunei's population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 93.3 percent have completed their vaccination schedule of two doses and 21.4 percent have received three doses.

A total of 100 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei, and 100 patients have died from the virus in the country.

Related Topics

Died Brunei Sunday From

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports

Brazil's Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports

1 minute ago
 Myanmar reports 79 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more ..

Myanmar reports 79 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka reports Omicron case number at 48

Sri Lanka reports Omicron case number at 48

2 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 429 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 429 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 S. Africa tourism shows signs of recovery during f ..

S. Africa tourism shows signs of recovery during festive season

12 minutes ago
 Over 3 mln in Morocco got 3rd COVID-19 vaccine sho ..

Over 3 mln in Morocco got 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.