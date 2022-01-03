Brunei Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 15,499
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) --:Brunei reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 15,499.
According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the newly recorded cases included six local infections and two imported cases.
As of Saturday, 94.
5 percent of Brunei's population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 93.3 percent have completed their vaccination schedule of two doses and 21.4 percent have received three doses.
A total of 100 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei, and 100 patients have died from the virus in the country.