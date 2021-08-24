UrduPoint.com

Brunei Reports First Virus Deaths In Over A Year

Brunei reported two coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the first fatalities from Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian nation in over a year as it battles a fresh outbreak

An 85-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both Bruneians, died after contracting lung infections following their admission to a quarantine centre this month, the health ministry said.

It brings the total virus deaths in the sultanate on Borneo island to five since the start of the pandemic.

The country, home to about 450,000 people, reported its last Covid-19 death in June last year.

