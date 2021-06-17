UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brunei Reports New Imported COVID-19 Case, 251 Cases In Total

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:58 PM

Brunei reports new imported COVID-19 case, 251 cases in total

Brunei reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 251

BANDAR SERI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Brunei reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 251.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, Case 251 is a 52-year-old man who arrived in the country from Indonesia via Singapore on June 4. He shows no symptoms of the corona-virus infection.

Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed no close contacts for the new case, who was quarantined upon arrival in the Southeast Asian country.

The new case is being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, along with six other active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

With the detection of the new case, a total of 110 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case reported on May 6 last year in the country. Brunei has recorded 407 days without local COVID-19 cases.

There have been three deaths and 241 recoveries reported from the pandemic so far in Brunei.

Related Topics

Man Singapore Indonesia Brunei May June All From Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

7 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

7 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

7 minutes ago

Federal Urdu University displays name of successfu ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand administers over 7 mln doses of COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Level one course for athletics' coaches from Satur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.