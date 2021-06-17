Brunei reports new imported COVID-19 case, 251 cases in total

Brunei reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 251

BANDAR SERI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Brunei reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 251.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, Case 251 is a 52-year-old man who arrived in the country from Indonesia via Singapore on June 4. He shows no symptoms of the corona-virus infection.

Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed no close contacts for the new case, who was quarantined upon arrival in the Southeast Asian country.

The new case is being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, along with six other active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

With the detection of the new case, a total of 110 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case reported on May 6 last year in the country. Brunei has recorded 407 days without local COVID-19 cases.

There have been three deaths and 241 recoveries reported from the pandemic so far in Brunei.