Brussels Urges Coronavirus Vaccine Be Available To All

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:52 PM

The EU insisted Thursday that any vaccine against coronavirus must be available fairly to all countries, after French drug giant Sanofi said it was reserving first shipments for the US

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The EU insisted Thursday that any vaccine against coronavirus must be available fairly to all countries, after French drug giant Sanofi said it was reserving first shipments for the US.

"The vaccine against COVID-19 should be a global public good and its access needs to be equitable and universal," European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker told reporters.

