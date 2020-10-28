UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Reports Record Daily High Of 2,569 COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Bulgaria reports record daily high of 2,569 COVID-19 infections

Bulgaria reported record high of 2,569 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 42,701, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Bulgaria reported record high of 2,569 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 42,701, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 25 more deaths were reported in the country, bringing the death toll to 1,161.

In the past 24 hours, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 2,217, with 145 in intensive care, while 293 people have recovered, raising the country's total recoveries to 18,943, the ministry said.

The figures also showed that 11,226 tests were carried out on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 680,744.

To stop the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases, a batch of anti-epidemic measures have been adopted in the country, including the closure of high schools and universities, as well as indoor bars and nightclubs.

Related Topics

Bulgaria

Recent Stories

NCOC declares wearing face masks mandatory amid fe ..

10 minutes ago

Govt plans to announce package for agriculture sec ..

4 minutes ago

Govt provides 50% fee concession on all stalls to ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan govt announces COVID risk allowance fo ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 103 more COVID-19 cases, 26,146 i ..

4 minutes ago

APEC meeting calls for open, predictable trade env ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.