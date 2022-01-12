UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Sets Daily Record Of 7,062 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 02:47 PM

Bulgaria sets daily record of 7,062 new COVID-19 cases

Bulgaria reported a record number of 7,062 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours after 37,952 tests were taken, raising the total caseload to 794,240, the country's COVID-19 information portal said Wednesday

SOFIA, Jan. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Bulgaria reported a record number of 7,062 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours after 37,952 tests were taken, raising the total caseload to 794,240, the country's COVID-19 information portal said Wednesday.

The surging cases came 10 days after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in Bulgaria. On Jan. 2, 12 Omicron cases were detected by the country's health authorities.

The previous daily record of 6,816 new cases was reported on Oct.

27 last year after 50,356 tests.

Meanwhile, 89 more patients have died from the virus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 31,761.

A total of 5,240 patients are currently hospitalized, with 580 in intensive care, while 1,323 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 622,255.

At the same time, 31,986 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of administered vaccine shots to 3.9 million.

Related Topics

Died Same Bulgaria From Million

Recent Stories

India, China Start New Round of Negotiations on Bo ..

India, China Start New Round of Negotiations on Border Issues - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Laos logs 908 new COVID-19 community cases, death ..

Laos logs 908 new COVID-19 community cases, death toll exceeds 400

4 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Meeting 'Time ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Meeting 'Timely Opportunity for Dialogue'

4 minutes ago
 France's new-generation nuclear plant delayed agai ..

France's new-generation nuclear plant delayed again

4 minutes ago
 Supplementary finance bill to have negative impact ..

Supplementary finance bill to have negative impact on common man: Bilawal Bhutto ..

7 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram vows to keep continue campaign for cle ..

Wasim Akram vows to keep continue campaign for cleanliness at Karachi beach

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.