The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 500,112 after 2,142 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, official data showed Thursday

The country's death toll from the epidemic rose to 20,812 after 87 patients died in the last day, while recoveries grew by 1,306 to 435,780, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

The data also showed that 9,014 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 2.53 million.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, only 22.7 percent of the adult population in Bulgaria have been fully vaccinated, ranking the last in the European Union (EU).

