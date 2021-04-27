UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 16,000

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:03 PM

Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 16,000

Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 16,101 after 194 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data showed Tuesday

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 16,101 after 194 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data showed Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections went up by 1,759 to 399,259, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

During the same period, 4,100 people have recovered from the disease, raising the country's total recoveries to 329,043.

Additionally, 10,910 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 734,150.

Related Topics

Same Bulgaria From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Probability of markets closure, citizens gear up f ..

3 minutes ago

TMA Baffa Pakhal kicks off 14 days long anti-encro ..

3 minutes ago

Kakha Kuchava Appointed as Speaker of Georgian Par ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Cybercenter Says SolarWinds Software Had S ..

3 minutes ago

Freedom of movement a 'sticking point' in EU-Swiss ..

8 minutes ago

FPCCI Peshawar remembers services of late Asad Meh ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.