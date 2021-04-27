Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 16,101 after 194 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data showed Tuesday

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 16,101 after 194 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data showed Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections went up by 1,759 to 399,259, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

During the same period, 4,100 people have recovered from the disease, raising the country's total recoveries to 329,043.

Additionally, 10,910 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 734,150.