SOFIA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 14,034 after 116 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data showed Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections rose by 3,556 to 364,419, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

During the same period, 2,477 people recovered from the disease, raising the country's total recoveries to 278,665.

The current numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive-care patients stood at 10,429 and 777, respectively.

Additionally, 13,819 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 533,453.

Bulgaria has the highest ratio between confirmed deaths and confirmed cases of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the European Union (EU) -- 3.85 percent, according to the latest data collated by the University of Oxford-based Our World in Data.

At the same time, cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people in the country are 7.48, ranking it last in the EU, according to Our World in Data.