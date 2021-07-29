Acting Bulgarian Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov said that mistakes in the vaccination campaign of the former government had resulted in the deaths of 10,000 people in the coutnry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Acting Bulgarian Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov said that mistakes in the vaccination campaign of the former government had resulted in the deaths of 10,000 people in the coutnry.

The previous government's decision to prioritize the AstraZeneca vaccine instead of three other vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency was the first serious mistake of the former government, Katsarov told lawmakers on Wednesday, as cited by te Bulgarian Sofia Globe newspaper.

More than that, the choice of priority groups for vaccination was also wrong.

"Bulgaria did not give priority to people over 60 and people with serious illnesses, they were placed in the fourth category after social workers, employees in mink farms and others," the caretaker minister stated.

Katsarov noted that as a result of this mistake 80% of those who died of COVID-19 were aged over 60.

Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia were reported to have lower vaccination levels than other EU member states. Bulgaria's rate stands at 14.3% of the population.