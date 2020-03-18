UrduPoint.com
Burkina Faso Reports First Virus Death In Sub-Saharan Africa

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:29 PM

Burkina Faso reports first virus death in sub-Saharan Africa

The Sahel state of Burkina Faso on Wednesday announced its first death from coronavirus, which is also the first known fatality in sub-Saharan Africa

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sahel state of Burkina Faso on Wednesday announced its first death from coronavirus, which is also the first known fatality in sub-Saharan Africa.

"We recorded the death overnight of a female patient aged 62, who suffered from diabetes and was in intensive care," Burkina's national coordinator for responding to the virus, Professor Martial Ouedraogo, told the press.

