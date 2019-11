An awareness walk about burn injuries was held by the administration of Shalimar Hospital on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :An awareness walk about burn injuries was held by the administration of Shalimar Hospital on Friday.

The walk started from Shalimar Hospital and culminated to Kanal Road. The participants were carrying banners inscribed with Prevention of Burn injuries.

Scores of participants of health sector participated in the walk.