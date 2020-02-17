UrduPoint.com
Call For Awareness Drive To Counter Propaganda Against Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Child Specialist Monday called for launching mass awareness programs in far-flung areas to counter the misconception and propaganda against polio vaccination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Child Specialist Monday called for launching mass awareness programs in far-flung areas to counter the misconception and propaganda against polio vaccination.

Talking to private news channel, Child Specialist Dr Tahir Masood Ahmad stressed upon the need for creating public awareness against the propaganda of so-called youth scholars and media of the society.

Polio was a crippling disease, which affected spinal cord and once affected a child could not recover for life, he said, adding that polio drops were not harmful, but some negative elements had created mistrust about the initiative.

He regretted that the refusals cases were high in last year's drive and even educated parents were refusing to vaccinate their children due to negative propaganda and misconception about anti-polio vaccines.

Expert urged the clerics, media and youth to create awareness among the masses about the importance of polio vaccination.

The ulema should get involved in the polio drive and fulfill their social responsibility as the future of our children is at stake, he added.

He said that parents refusal to get their children vaccinated was the main hurdle in eradicating polio.

He emphasized that EPI program should be effectively utilize throughout country and advocacy was need of the hour to end misconceptions among parents.

Dr Tahir also maintained that the eradication of polio was a must for Pakistan, and no province would work in isolation to eradicate the menace without cooperating with the others.

Expanded Program on Immunization centres should be visible and accessible to the general public as they could voluntarily visit them, he suggested.

He appealed to the media to report positively instead of creating hypes, adding, this will only disturb government serious efforts.

He further said that if a polio team did not reach any house it was the parents' responsibility to take their child to a nearby immunization centre or hospital for vaccination during the ongoing polio campaign.

