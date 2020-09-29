UrduPoint.com
Call For Opening Cardiac Surgery Deptt At Children Complex

Call for opening cardiac surgery deptt at Children Complex

The speakers in a moot on World Heart Day Tuesday called for opening of cardiac surgery department at Children Complex which was dire need of the hour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The speakers in a moot on World Heart Day Tuesday called for opening of cardiac surgery department at Children Complex which was dire need of the hour.

They said that they had to refer patients suffering from heart related surgeries to either to Lahore or Karachi due to non-availability of the facility.

Dean Children Complex, Dr Waqar Rabbani stated that the hospital administration would try its level best for improvement of the department in days to come.

The patients from across South Punjab visit the health facility for treatment of kids heart ailments, he said adding that the Children complex needed the services of a cardiac surgeon for TOF.

Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) is a cardiac anomaly that refers to a combination of four related heart defects that commonly occur together, Dr Rabbi said and added that the four defects are: Ventricular septal defect (VSD) - a hole between the right and left pumping chambers of the heart.

Medical Superintendent Children Complex Dr Zahid Akhtar also highlighted the importance of the day.

Associate Professor Dr Sohail Arshad said that the day was being marked first time at Children Complex to sensitize medics and masses on kids heart issues.

He noted that around 50,000 children were born with heart diseases out of whom 11 percent died because no treatment was available for some of these ailments in the country.

Later, a walk was also held attended by good number of doctors, nurses, paramedics and media men.

