Call For Preventive Measures To Control Dengue In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:14 PM

Call for preventive measures to control dengue in KP

The civil society has called for preventive measures to control increasing cases of dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The civil society has called for preventive measures to control increasing cases of dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In an awareness program arranged under the aegis of a project of European Union Foundation here Wednesday, the speakers said that as many as 4,000 dengue cases have been recorded in KP, out of which 31 persons were died.

The speakers included President Sayaban Development Organization Mohammad Arif, Zahoor Ahmed and Amir Fida Advocate urged the Chief Minister KP and Minister for Health to set up emergency windows for dengue diagnosis and separate wards in all government and non-governmental hospitals to facilitate masses and protect any further loss of precious life.

They further stressed the need for creating public awareness with special focus on cleanliness in streets and houses, hotels, services stations, tyre shops and other areas to prevent further spread of dengue. They said that awareness and fumigation drives should be launched at village councils and union council levels to eliminate dengue carrying mosquitoes.

