Calls for use of antibiotics on doctors' advice

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : Gajju Khan Medical College Shah Mansoor Wednesday called for use of antibiotics only on doctor's advice and warned of its negative consequences on health especially on children.

The speakers of a seminar arranged here at the college said that increasing use of antibiotics without doctors' prescription was an emerging issue that needed to be addressed.

The stressed the need for creating awareness among masses about use of antibiotics.

Professor Fashi uz Zaman, Prof Dr Farrah Faqir and Prof Dr Amjad Mehmood said that parents should contact doctors before giving antibiotics to children in case of any medical complication.

They said that as per WHO's call, Gajju Khan Medical College Mansoor Shah was celebrating antibiotics awareness week from November 18 to 24. Later the faculty members and students carried out an awareness walk.