Cambodia donates 10 more vaccine vans to neighboring Laos

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) --:Cambodia on Saturday provided 10 more vaccine vans to help neighboring Laos fight COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Cambodian health ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine handed over the vehicles to Lao health minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith at the Trapeang Kriel international border checkpoint in Stung Treng province, bordering Laos' Champasak province.

Vandine said Cambodia has always adhered to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation when it comes to dealing with the pandemic in the region, expressing her confidence that the vans will contribute to Laos' response to the pandemic by accelerating its vaccination program.

"I believe that this generous donation will further deepen our long-lasting friendship and cooperation, bringing about happiness and socio-economic progress for the people of the two countries as well as contributing to peace, stability and development in the region," she said at the event live broadcast on the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

According to Vandine, so far, Cambodia has donated a total of 13 vaccine vans, along with 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, 2 million facemasks and some medical equipment, to help Laos fight the pandemic.