UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Imposes Virus Curbs Along Thailand Border Over Delta Fears

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:13 PM

Cambodia imposes virus curbs along Thailand border over Delta fears

Cambodia imposed fresh coronavirus restrictions Thursday for eight provinces bordering Thailand, clamping down on the movement of millions of residents to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Cambodia imposed fresh coronavirus restrictions Thursday for eight provinces bordering Thailand, clamping down on the movement of millions of residents to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

In recent weeks, scores of Cambodian migrant workers have returned home from Thailand, which is battling a Delta-fuelled Covid-19 wave.

Cambodian health authorities raised the alarm this week, citing 39 new Delta cases -- 21 in migrant workers returning from Thailand and the rest in contacts.

The clampdown in northwest Cambodia curbs travel to and from Thailand, and between the eight impacted provinces, according to an announcement by Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday.

It will remain in place until August 12, and affects a quarter of Cambodia's population of 16 million.

While the import of goods will continue from Thailand, Cambodian migrant workers wishing to return would have to wait until after the two-week period is over, the announcement said.

The provinces include Banteay Meanchey -- where key border town Poipet is located -- and Siem Reap, home to the famed Angkor Wat temple complex.

Provincial governors will determine which areas are to be designated "red zones", Hun Sen said, a label that effectively bans residents from leaving their homes, gathering or conducting business.

So far, none of the eight provinces has said which areas will have the strictest measures.

Authorities in the capital Phnom Penh also on Thursday imposed a nighttime curfew for two weeks, restricting residents from leaving their homes between 9 am and 3 am.

Cambodia has one of the weakest healthcare infrastructures in Southeast Asia, but it appeared to have largely contained its coronavirus cases last year.

But an outbreak detected in February has steadily driven the caseload up to more than 75,000.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Import Business Siem Reap Phnom Penh Hun Temple Cambodia February August Border From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Weather Service Lifts Tsunami Warning After Ala ..

10 minutes ago

Bulgaria's Vaccination Campaign Mistakes Claimed 1 ..

10 minutes ago

China's Jiangsu reports 20 new locally transmitted ..

10 minutes ago

Two rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad: secu ..

10 minutes ago

China launches Tianhui I-04 satellite

13 minutes ago

PNCA starts work on cultural programmes

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.