UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Logs 393 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 23,282

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:44 PM

Cambodia logs 393 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 23,282

Cambodia on Wednesday registered 393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 23,282 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Wednesday registered 393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 23,282 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 392 local cases and one imported case, the MoH said.

The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 612 recoveries, taking the total number to 14,955, the statement said, adding that the death toll rose to 159 after three new fatalities were reported.

The country began an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb.

10.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that some 2.13 million out of the 10-million-target population have already been vaccinated so far.

She also renewed her call on the people to continue following a guideline on three do's and three don'ts to prevent themselves from getting infected.

Vandine said the three do's include wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing of 1.5 meters, and the three don'ts are avoiding confined and enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and avoiding touching each other.

Related Topics

Cambodia From Asia Million

Recent Stories

PSL-6: Teams’ scheduled departure to UAE delayed

18 minutes ago

SECP Harnessing Capital Market for Women Empowerme ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-China collaborations in science and technology ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson 'Shares Horror' at Outbreak of Antisemitic ..

2 minutes ago

The Gaming King TECNO Spark 7 Pro now available in ..

20 minutes ago

Kenyan president urges ways to financing Africa's ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.