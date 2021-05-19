Cambodia logs 393 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 23,282

Cambodia on Wednesday registered 393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 23,282 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Wednesday registered 393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 23,282 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 392 local cases and one imported case, the MoH said.

The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 612 recoveries, taking the total number to 14,955, the statement said, adding that the death toll rose to 159 after three new fatalities were reported.

The country began an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb.

10.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that some 2.13 million out of the 10-million-target population have already been vaccinated so far.

She also renewed her call on the people to continue following a guideline on three do's and three don'ts to prevent themselves from getting infected.

Vandine said the three do's include wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing of 1.5 meters, and the three don'ts are avoiding confined and enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and avoiding touching each other.