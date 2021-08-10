UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Logs 499 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 More Deaths

Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed 499 new COVID-19 cases, of which 125 were imported, taking the national total caseload to 82,898, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

Seventeen more fatalities had been reported, bringing the overall death toll to 1,602, the MoH said, adding that 882 other patients had recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 77,037.

The Southeast Asian nation began a COVID-19 vaccination drive for adults on Feb. 10 and for adolescents aged 12 to 17 on Aug. 1, aiming to inoculate 12 million people -- 10 million adults and 2 million adolescents -- or 75 percent of its 16 million population by November.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said as of Aug. 9, the country had inoculated over 8.26 million people, including 7.95 million adults and 315,469 adolescents, accounting for 51.69 percent of the total population.

